T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 0.7% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $217.39 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $272.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Daiwa Securities Group raised T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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