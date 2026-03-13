ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.82 and traded as high as $17.90. ARMOUR Residential REIT shares last traded at $17.8250, with a volume of 2,625,101 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JonesTrading reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

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ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 40.31%.The business had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $123,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240.60. The trade was a 87.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 620.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

Further Reading

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