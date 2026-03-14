Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $139.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $165.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 63.58%.The company had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.