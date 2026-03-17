Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,455,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,547.14. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Udemy Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.02 million, a PE ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 1.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.
Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on UDMY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.
In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.
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