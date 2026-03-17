Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) CFO Sarah Blanchard Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,455,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,547.14. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $697.02 million, a PE ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 1.70. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

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Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Udemy had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UDMY. Wall Street Zen raised Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $5.00 price target on Udemy in a report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Udemy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Udemy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

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Udemy, Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) operates a leading online learning marketplace that connects learners and instructors across a wide range of subject areas. The company’s platform hosts thousands of self-paced video courses covering technology, business, personal development, creative arts and more. Individual learners can purchase courses on demand, while instructors receive revenue share for teaching content to a global audience.

In addition to its consumer-facing marketplace, Udemy provides enterprise learning solutions under the Udemy for Business brand.

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