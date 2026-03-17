Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dreamland Limited (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 136,608 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 12th total of 165,182 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 708,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 708,345 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dreamland Stock Performance

Shares of Dreamland stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dreamland has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $7.90.

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Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter.

About Dreamland

We are an event management service provider based in Hong Kong with over eight years of experience in managing the entire or part of the event lifecycle for our customers. Events encompass a range of public and private events, from trade shows, conferences, concerts, exhibitions, charity galas, brand promotion events to internal corporate events. For enterprises, events offer a highly effective way to maximize their engagement with customers, helping enterprises to generate and qualify leads, deepen relationships with customers and build brand loyalty and advocacy, such as promotion of a brand by satisfied customers through customers sharing positive experiences on social media, providing referrals to friends and family, or simply telling others about the brand.

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