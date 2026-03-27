Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Bought by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,053,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,174,768,000 after buying an additional 2,868,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,834,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,054,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,413 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 47,270,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,561,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,766 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,301,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,400,247,000 after acquiring an additional 231,937 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,397,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,714,000 after acquiring an additional 641,113 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.7%

VWO opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

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