Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $16.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $217.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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