Dollar Tree Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) executives said fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results provided “proof points” that the company’s post-separation strategy is gaining traction, highlighting multi-price assortment expansion, improving store execution, and disciplined cost management amid tariff and freight uncertainty.

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Fourth-quarter results: sales up 9% and comps up 5%

CEO Mike Creedon said the company delivered 9% revenue growth in the fourth quarter, supported by a 5% comparable sales increase that reflected continued ticket growth, strong seasonal execution, and what he characterized as “high discretionary engagement.” He noted comparable sales faced an approximately 40 basis point headwind from two winter storm events late in January that led to widespread closures, at one point impacting nearly half of the store fleet.

Margins: gross margin expanded 150 basis points, but SG&A pressure remained

CFO Stuart Glendenning reported fourth-quarter, driven by a 5% comp gain and a 4% contribution from net new stores. Comps were powered by a, while. By category, consumables posted acomp and discretionary grew, with notable strength in Christmas, party, paper, and toys.

Glendenning said gross margin expanded 150 basis points year over year, driven primarily by higher merchandise margin, lower freight costs, favorable mix toward higher-margin discretionary categories, and occupancy leverage. Those benefits were partially offset by tariffs and higher markdowns.

On expenses, Glendenning said Dollar Tree segment adjusted SG&A delevered 170 basis points, primarily due to higher store payroll and general liability claims. The company also absorbed approximately $30 million in restickering costs in the fourth quarter, bringing total restickering and price implementation costs to about $100 million for the year. Adjusted corporate SG&A (net of $23 million of TSA income) was $138 million, down 3% year over year, and the company reiterated it remains on track to target corporate SG&A at approximately 2% of sales by fiscal 2028.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 20 basis points to 12.8%, and adjusted operating income dollars increased 11%. Glendenning added that net interest expense was in line with expectations, and the effective tax rate and diluted share count were modestly favorable.

Multi-price strategy and customer metrics

Creedon emphasized that multi-price remains central to the company’s growth plan. In the fourth quarter, multi-price represented approximately 16% of total sales. During fiscal 2025, Dollar Tree rolled out roughly 2,400 additional inline 3.0 multi-price stores, bringing the total to approximately 5,300 locations. He said converted stores continue to deliver meaningfully higher sales productivity than legacy formats.

Creedon also pointed to customer growth metrics, saying Dollar Tree U.S. households reached a record 102 million, adding 6.5 million net new households in Q4, which he said was a meaningful acceleration versus the third quarter. He described the data as evidence that assortment expansion is “expanding Dollar Tree’s addressable market,” not just increasing spend per trip.

On pricing and value, management said it is maintaining $1.25 price-point leadership while adding additional price bands. Creedon said about 85% of the opening price point assortment is $2 and below, and more than 80% of the assortment is unique to Dollar Tree. He also said the company’s benchmarking indicates the overall value proposition strengthened exiting 2025, and that multi-price offerings, on average, show even higher relative value than entry price SKUs.

Traffic and store execution: sequential improvement, restickering largely behind

Management acknowledged traffic declined during the quarter, consistent with expectations, but Creedon said traffic improved sequentially as the quarter progressed. In response to analyst questions about monthly cadence, Creedon said December was the strongest month, November was a “close second,” and January was significantly impacted by storms.

Creedon said the restickering process is now largely behind the company and described the current traffic pattern as consistent with Dollar Tree’s prior major pricing resets, though he said the decline has been more muted than the “break the dollar” period. In response to questions about elasticity, he said the company was more strategic with targeted price actions during the 2025 cycle, which he said contributed to a softer traffic response.

On store standards, Creedon said operational metrics have been improving since mid-year 2025, noting that on a net basis, more than one-third of stores have improved against internal operating standards. He cited progress filling store manager vacancies, reducing turnover, and minimizing early closes and late openings, and said supply chain improvements have supported better flow to stores and in-stocks.

Capital allocation, balance sheet, and outlook for fiscal 2026

Glendenning said inventory ended the quarter down 7% versus the prior year while sales rose 9%, resulting in a favorable inventory-to-sales spread. He added that cash totaled $718 million with no commercial paper outstanding. The company generated more than $1.2 billion in operating cash flow and spent $264 million in capex in the quarter, resulting in approximately $970 million of free cash flow for the quarter and more than $1 billion for the full year.

The company returned capital primarily through share repurchases. Glendenning said shares outstanding were reduced by approximately 8% year over year. In fiscal 2025, the company deployed nearly $1.6 billion toward repurchases at an average price of $91, and it repurchased an additional approximately $190 million of stock after quarter end.

Looking ahead, management said fiscal 2026 guidance reflects continued multi-price expansion, improved space productivity, new store openings, and improving store conditions, while remaining cautious about tariffs and freight. Glendenning said the company expects:

Fiscal 2026 net sales: $20.5 billion to $20.7 billion, including 3% to 4% comparable sales growth

$20.5 billion to $20.7 billion, including comparable sales growth Fiscal 2026 diluted EPS: $6.50 to $6.90

$6.50 to $6.90 Gross new stores / closings: approximately 400 openings and 75 closings

approximately 400 openings and 75 closings Corporate SG&A (net of TSA): $470 million to $490 million

$470 million to $490 million Capex: $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion

For the first quarter, Dollar Tree guided to $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion in net sales with 3% to 4% comps and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.45 to $1.60. Creedon noted Easter is earlier this year and said the company had tried to account for that in its comp guidance.

On tariffs, Glendenning said current inventories have capitalized tariff rates in place before a recent Supreme Court decision, and those costs will flow through the financials over the next quarter or so. He said any potential benefits from lower tariffs would come after that, given inventory cycling, and he also cited potential volatility tied to fuel and the conflict in the Middle East.

Both executives closed by reiterating that, following the sale of Family Dollar, Dollar Tree is operating as a “simpler, more focused” single-banner business, with management expressing confidence that execution improvements and the multi-price strategy are translating into stronger fundamentals.

About Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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