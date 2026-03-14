Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA Stock Position Lessened by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,760,000 after buying an additional 2,034,318 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,248,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,527,000 after buying an additional 615,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,548,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,909,000 after acquiring an additional 467,226 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 612.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 515,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 443,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 53.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,089,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 378,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.7084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 678.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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