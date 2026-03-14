Maia Wealth LLC Raises Position in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

Maia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,971,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,764,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,294,000 after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,723,000 after buying an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,082,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,763,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after acquiring an additional 186,462 shares during the last quarter.

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Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $88.95 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.49.

Pimco Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

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