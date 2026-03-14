M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Bank of America makes up 0.7% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 48.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares in the company, valued at $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

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About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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