29,599 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.5% during the third quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $217.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $230.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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