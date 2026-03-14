Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,542 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.91. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This represents a 2.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,953.78. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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