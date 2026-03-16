Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 12th total of 5 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 708 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ottawa Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

OTTW stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.26. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.06. Ottawa Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

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Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 4.26%.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc (OTCMKTS:OTTW) is the bank holding company of Ottawa Savings Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Ottawa, Ohio. Operating under a mutual holding company structure, Ottawa Bancorp emphasizes personalized service, local decision-making and reinvestment in the communities it serves.

Through Ottawa Savings Bank, the company provides a broad range of retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer lines of credit and residential mortgage loans.

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