YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO) Short Interest Update

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XOMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,448 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 12th total of 18,905 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 368,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOMO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 119,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,645. YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Get YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2,673.0%.

YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF (XOMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock (XOM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. XOMO was launched on Aug 30, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax XOM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.