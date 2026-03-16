Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Short Interest Update

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,556 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 12th total of 4,423 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $30.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Get Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft is an Austria-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision components and systems for the oil and gas industry. The company designs, engineers and produces downhole tools, drill bits, tubular goods and premium connection systems used in onshore and offshore drilling operations. Its product portfolio also includes specially alloyed steel components and wear-resistant parts that support drilling, completion and intervention activities in challenging reservoir environments.

Operating through multiple business segments, Schoeller-Bleckmann focuses on premium connections that ensure reliable pipe-to-pipe seals under high pressure and temperature conditions, as well as on drill-bit manufacturing and associated technical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.