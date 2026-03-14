Maia Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 584.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSM opened at $47.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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