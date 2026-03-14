iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5%

BATS EFG opened at $112.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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