M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,721 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.68% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMB. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 215,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 359.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period.

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VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SMB opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.0356 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

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