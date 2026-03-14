M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,883 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

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