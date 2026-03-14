Maia Wealth LLC Has $14.85 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Maia Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,653 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Maia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Maia Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,662,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,550,000. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $588,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EFV opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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