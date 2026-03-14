Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 76,852 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the February 12th total of 55,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 159,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Foronjy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

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Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

EQWL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. The stock had a trading volume of 101,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.53. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

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