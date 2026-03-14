CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.37 and traded as low as GBX 72. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 72, with a volume of 574 shares.

CPPGroup Trading Down 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 75.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.05.

About CPPGroup

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CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

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