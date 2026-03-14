Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 690 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the February 12th total of 508 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.67. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

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Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOODN) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring, owning and operating single-tenant industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company focuses on net?leased assets, where tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance, providing Gladstone Commercial with predictable, long?term income streams. Its investment strategy targets properties occupied by creditworthy lessees under leases that typically range from five to twenty years in term.

Founded in 2003 and publicly listed in 2005, Gladstone Commercial is externally managed by Gladstone Management Corporation, an affiliate led by industry veteran David Gladstone.

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