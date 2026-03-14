Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 36.6%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 35,064 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the February 12th total of 25,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,808 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINK. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LINK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interlink Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 14,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.50. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.10.

About Interlink Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company’s core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink’s product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.