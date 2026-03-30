Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$181.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$285.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$183.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

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Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TRI opened at C$124.26 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$109.20 and a 1-year high of C$299.24. The stock has a market cap of C$55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$177.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 20.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

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Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

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