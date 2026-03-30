Ethena Labs (USDTb) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $16.44 million worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb) launched on December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 878,092,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 878,092,001.10618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 0.9998245 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $16,448,858.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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