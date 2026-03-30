AUSD (AUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

AUSD (AUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One AUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AUSD has a total market cap of $145.63 million and approximately $12.14 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AUSD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Profile

AUSD launched on July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 145,649,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,649,940 tokens. AUSD’s official website is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 143,972,472.445636. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99993177 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $7,144,589.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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