R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,830,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,382,000 after purchasing an additional 997,397 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,128,000 after purchasing an additional 270,134 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,940,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,890,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.42.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $98.66 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1-year low of $96.26 and a 1-year high of $147.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.24.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.35%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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