MOR Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,587 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 110.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

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Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $681.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $733.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.31. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $806.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

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