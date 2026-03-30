154,409 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 602,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,985,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,702,000 after purchasing an additional 300,328 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 246,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diankha Linear sold 45,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $355,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 198,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,026.81. This represents a 18.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

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