Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $27.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.31.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Benitec Biopharma by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

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