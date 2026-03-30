EverValue Coin Price Reaches $29.54 on Exchanges (EVA)

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Over the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EverValue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $29.54 or 0.00043831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverValue Coin has a total market capitalization of $457.05 million and approximately $663.52 thousand worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Token Profile

EverValue Coin launched on July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official website is evervaluecoin.com. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin.

EverValue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 29.58538771 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $632,810.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverValue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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