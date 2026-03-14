Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Short Interest Up 36.9% in February

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,218 shares, an increase of 36.9% from the February 12th total of 20,618 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,105 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1,783.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. SPWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,619,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV remained flat at $68.70 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.81. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $50.82 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

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