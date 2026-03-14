Short Interest in Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO) Grows By 36.3%

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 352,335 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the February 12th total of 258,431 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 112,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Evotec Trading Down 4.1%

EVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. 152,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. Evotec has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Evotec by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Evotec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Evotec

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, specializing in drug discovery and development partnerships. The company leverages its integrated discovery platforms to support pharmaceutical and biotech clients in advancing novel therapies from target identification through preclinical development.

Evotec’s service offering encompasses high-throughput screening, bioanalytics, combinatorial chemistry, structural biology, pharmacology, and computational drug design.

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