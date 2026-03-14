FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.33. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 43,429 shares trading hands.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22. The stock has a market cap of C$13.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

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