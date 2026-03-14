VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 548.43 and traded as low as GBX 431. VP shares last traded at GBX 435, with a volume of 38,658 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price target on shares of VP in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 753.33.

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VP Trading Down 2.2%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £173.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 513.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 547.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other news, insider Richard Smith bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 486 per share, with a total value of £48,600. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

VP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment. It also rents excavation support systems and specialist products to the water, civil engineering, and construction industries; provides portable roadways and temporary access solutions to customers in the transmission, construction, rail, and outdoor events markets; offers mechanical and electrical press fittings, and low level access platforms to the construction, fit out, mechanical, and electrical markets; and supplies rail infrastructure portable plants and related trackside services to Network Rail and London Underground, as well as their appointed track renewal, maintenance, and project contractors.

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