iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,375,170 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 12th total of 1,723,143 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,512 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,508,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $774,000.

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iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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