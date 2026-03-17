Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,357,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,125 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $92,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 15,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 4.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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