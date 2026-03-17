United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $68,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,035,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the second quarter worth $68,177,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1,282.2% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 776,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after acquiring an additional 720,583 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Airlines Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $90.28 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $119.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22.

United Airlines News Roundup

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Airlines and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UAL

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 264,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,170,715.10. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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