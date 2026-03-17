Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 83.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,865 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,026,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,640,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,430,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,129 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,893,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,363 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,498.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,854,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.46 and its 200-day moving average is $115.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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