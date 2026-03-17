Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,896 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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