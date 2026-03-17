Delta Global Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,896 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Delta Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,409,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,891,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares in the company, valued at $51,884,093.25. The trade was a 33.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG
Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pampers launched “Pampers AMORE” — positioned as a premium diaper with a “soft as cashmere” feel and upgraded performance. A successful premium rollout can support pricing power, margin expansion, and category leadership in baby care. Pampers Launches Pampers AMORE: The Brand’s Best Diaper Yet, Featuring a Soft as Cashmere Feel and Performance Without Compromise
- Positive Sentiment: Several bullish write-ups and inclusion in “top consumer staples” lists are increasing investor interest in PG’s defensive earnings profile and reliable cash flow, which can attract more inflows into the stock. The Top 2 Consumer Staples Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Independent bullish analyses (summarized in recent articles) highlight PG’s steady margins, brand depth and dividend/cash-flow durability — reinforcing long-term investor conviction. Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other services note heightened retail/analyst attention on PG, which can raise short-term volume and volatility but doesn’t by itself change fundamentals. Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: P&G announced a near-$1 billion investment to build a new Gillette headquarters and technical center in Boston. That consolidates R&D and operations (positive for long-term innovation and efficiency) but increases near-term capex and will be monitored for its impact on free cash flow. Procter & Gamble’s US$1b Gillette Bet And What It Means For PG
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of PG opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.55 and its 200-day moving average is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
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