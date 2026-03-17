Focus Partners Wealth Sells 32,485 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,485 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of DoorDash worth $59,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $6,675,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $10,105,087.30. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 205,409 shares of company stock valued at $45,332,298 in the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on DoorDash from $238.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.82.

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Key DoorDash News

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DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.40 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 1.82.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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