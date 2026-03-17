Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,032 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 802,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $201,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,813 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $105,759,000 after buying an additional 49,858 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $558,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 826,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $183,344,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,286,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,381,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,341,500.31. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:LOW opened at $242.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.34 and a 200 day moving average of $254.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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