Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 35,222 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,556,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,352,503.20. This represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $54,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,318,547 shares in the company, valued at $605,701,198.44. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,780 shares of company stock worth $185,596,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.21.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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