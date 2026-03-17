Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 17,266 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,266 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $96,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

BATS EFV opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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