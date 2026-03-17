Delta Global Management LP Has $1.14 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Delta Global Management LP reduced its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,302 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,002,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,194 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,920,151,000 after acquiring an additional 859,062 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,787,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,626,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,254,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,514,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,694,000 after purchasing an additional 239,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.21. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 118,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $11,109,120.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,244.74. The trade was a 36.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Humphrey sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $412,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,969.70. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 584,771 shares of company stock worth $54,976,547 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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