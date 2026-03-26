ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 219.8% in March

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,938 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the February 26th total of 2,482 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,543 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASMIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Stock Up 3.0%

ASMIY opened at $811.25 on Thursday. ASM International has a twelve month low of $372.61 and a twelve month high of $877.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $819.70 and a 200-day moving average of $683.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 1.91.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $808.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.67 million. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

(Get Free Report)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

Further Reading

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