Short Interest in Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Increases By 84.9%

Ageas SA (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,616 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the February 26th total of 5,202 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,184 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ageas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.45. Ageas has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $75.43.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGESY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ageas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ageas in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ageas Company Profile

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Ageas is a multinational insurance group headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, offering a broad range of life and non?life insurance products. Established in 2010 following the restructuring of the Fortis group, Ageas traces its roots back to AG Insurance, founded in 1824. The company operates through two main business segments—protection and savings for individual and corporate clients, and a specialized brokerage and bancassurance network—providing both traditional and innovative risk management solutions.

In the life insurance segment, Ageas offers savings and pension plans, unit?linked policies, and health insurance coverage, while its non?life operations include property, casualty, motor, and liability insurance.

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