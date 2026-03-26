Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 9,922 BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $110,234,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 233.6% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,111,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,196,000 after purchasing an additional 778,000 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $31,820,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $22,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 17,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $1,133,303.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,561.47. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $132,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 233,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,395,550.38. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,585. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BWA stock opened at $56.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. New Street Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

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BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company’s product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

See Also

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